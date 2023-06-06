Shop
One of the prettiest towns in the Canary Islands, the historic (and bureaucratic) capital of the island, Santa Cruz de la Palma is a compact city strung out along the shore and flanked by beautiful, fertile green hills. The city centre is breathtakingly picturesque, while the beach and kilometre-long promenade have considerably boosted the city's summer-in-the-sun appeal. Wandering the historic streets around and uphill above Plaza España, either during the day or at night (when they are even more sublime), is a joy. With its location midway down the east coast, bus connections across La Palma and proximity to the airport, the city makes for a very good-looking base for getting pretty much everywhere.
Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves
Santa Cruz de la Palma
For splendid views down the valley to Santa Cruz, put aside time to tackle the 4km uphill hike north of town to La Palma’s main object of pilgrimage, the…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
The interior of this magnificent church boasts a glittering baroque pulpit dating back to 1750 and a stunningly intricate and coloured 16th-century wooden…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
This excellent museum is housed in a former 16th-century monastery with diverse exhibits ranging from Guanche skulls to cupboards of sad stuffed birds,…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
If you follow the steps heading up out of Plaza de España to the upper town, you will find the shady Plaza Santo Domingo. The substantial Iglesia de Santo…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
Gaze north across leafy Plaza de la Alameda and you may think Christopher Columbus’ ship, the Santa María, became stranded here. This is actually the city…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
Children will love Maroparque, a small zoo and animal rescue centre where marmosets, meerkats, toucans, Siamese fighting fish, African porcupines, pythons…
Santa Cruz de la Palma
This lovely church dates to around the 15th century and was the first to be built in Santa Cruz after the Spanish conquest. One way to reach it is to…
Centro de Interpretación de La Bajada
Santa Cruz de la Palma
This excellent museum is dedicated to the history, events and parades of the Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves, including the Dance of the Dwarves,…
