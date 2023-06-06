Santa Cruz de la Palma

Spain, Canary islands, La Palma, Santa Cruz de La Palma

Overview

One of the prettiest towns in the Canary Islands, the historic (and bureaucratic) capital of the island, Santa Cruz de la Palma is a compact city strung out along the shore and flanked by beautiful, fertile green hills. The city centre is breathtakingly picturesque, while the beach and kilometre-long promenade have considerably boosted the city's summer-in-the-sun appeal. Wandering the historic streets around and uphill above Plaza España, either during the day or at night (when they are even more sublime), is a joy. With its location midway down the east coast, bus connections across La Palma and proximity to the airport, the city makes for a very good-looking base for getting pretty much everywhere.

  • Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves

    Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    For splendid views down the valley to Santa Cruz, put aside time to tackle the 4km uphill hike north of town to La Palma’s main object of pilgrimage, the…

  • Iglesia del Salvador

    Iglesia del Salvador

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    The interior of this magnificent church boasts a glittering baroque pulpit dating back to 1750 and a stunningly intricate and coloured 16th-century wooden…

  • Museo Insular

    Museo Insular

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    This excellent museum is housed in a former 16th-century monastery with diverse exhibits ranging from Guanche skulls to cupboards of sad stuffed birds,…

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    If you follow the steps heading up out of Plaza de España to the upper town, you will find the shady Plaza Santo Domingo. The substantial Iglesia de Santo…

  • Museo Naval

    Museo Naval

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    Gaze north across leafy Plaza de la Alameda and you may think Christopher Columbus’ ship, the Santa María, became stranded here. This is actually the city…

  • Maroparque

    Maroparque

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    Children will love Maroparque, a small zoo and animal rescue centre where marmosets, meerkats, toucans, Siamese fighting fish, African porcupines, pythons…

  • Iglesia de la Encarnación

    Iglesia de la Encarnación

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    This lovely church dates to around the 15th century and was the first to be built in Santa Cruz after the Spanish conquest. One way to reach it is to…

  • Centro de Interpretación de La Bajada

    Centro de Interpretación de La Bajada

    Santa Cruz de la Palma

    This excellent museum is dedicated to the history, events and parades of the Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves, including the Dance of the Dwarves,…

