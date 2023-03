Children will love Maroparque, a small zoo and animal rescue centre where marmosets, meerkats, toucans, Siamese fighting fish, African porcupines, pythons and other reptiles crawl, clamber, swim, flap and slide around their (thankfully) spacious living quarters. The zoo is set in pleasantly landscaped gardens. Refreshments are available. You can get here by car or on buses 302, 303 and 300 from Santa Cruz.