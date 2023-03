If you follow the steps heading up out of Plaza de España to the upper town, you will find the shady Plaza Santo Domingo. The substantial Iglesia de Santo Domingo here boasts an important collection of Flemish paintings and dates to 1530. Note that the church is often shut; the adjacent building, which looks like it is part of the church, is actually a school (it has maroon doors, while the church has green doors) which you should not enter.