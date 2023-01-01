Iglesia del Salvador

The interior of this magnificent church boasts a glittering baroque pulpit dating back to 1750 and a stunningly intricate and coloured 16th-century wooden ceiling considered to be one of the best Mudéjar (Islamic-style architecture) works in all the Canaries. There are also several fine sculptures, dazzling stained-glass windows and a huge portrait of St Christopher and another portraying St Michael. The church overlooks and dominates Plaza de España.