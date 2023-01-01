Museo Casa Roja

This handsome ochre-red mansion (built in 1911), located down one of the steep streets from the main road, has downstairs exhibits on Corpus Christi – a festival Villa de Mazo celebrates with particular gusto: streets are decorated with elegant ‘carpets’ made of flower petals, seeds and soil. Upstairs are displays of linen and embroidery; don't miss the fabulous tiled bathroom with the painted toilet. The house also has an impressive imperial staircase, further ornate tiled floors and a lovely, small landscaped front garden with another garden behind.