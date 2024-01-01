Down a steep hill from the centre of town is this lovely whitewashed church dating from 1512, dedicated to St Blaise and overlooking the ocean. Inside the cool interior, the church boasts a baroque altarpiece (wrapped in a shroud when we last visited) beneath a magnificent ceiling; the church is also home to several intriguing pieces of baroque art.
Templo de San Blas
La Palma
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
