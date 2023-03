Playa Blanca (‘White Beach’, though ‘Black Beach with a few white specks’ is a better name) is a small beach of shiny black volcanic sand, backing on to a tiny hamlet with a few summer homes; it's a tranquil spot and there's a rocky coast perfect for fishing or crabbing. The road down to the beach from the LP-2 highway is signposted to 'La Salemera' and the turning is around 1.3km north along the highway from the Parque Ecológico de Belmaco.