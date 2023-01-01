Fuencaliente is famous for the wines made from the grapes that flourish in its volcanic soil. Founded in 1947, Bodegas Teneguía is well known for its white and red wines, as well as its famous sweet malvasía, sold all over the island and beyond. Note that the restaurant here is exclusively for tour groups. There is a wine shop where you can also taste (or rather drink) the wines (you pay per glass from €0.50).

If you would like a tour, advance reservations are essential; the price varies according to how many are in your group.