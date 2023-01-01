Beyond the lighthouse at the south of the island are the Salinas de Fuencaliente, which you can explore along a self-guided path; explanations on boards tell you all about the processes of salt extraction from seawater. The pans cover a huge area, totalling 3.5 hectares.

With their white heaps, the salt pans make for quite a sight, especially at sunrise or sunset. Salt is, of course, for sale in the gift shop and the restaurant here – Restaurante Temático El Jardín de la Sal – is a good choice if you want to conclude your visit to the salt pans with a meal.