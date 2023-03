With boardwalks on the sands, this small black volcanic beach beyond Puerto Naos is a fun stop on the way to El Remo. Note the rock jutting into the sea, which is the site of a small shrine. There's parking at either end of the beach and a small kiosk on the sand, serving coffee, beer and tapas. Bus 24 (€2.40) runs here from from Los Llanos, travelling via Puerto Naos.