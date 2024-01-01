Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios

La Palma

The gleaming white Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, built in the Canarian colonial style, is located on the lovely square of Plaza España. Across the way in the alleys next to the church is the Museum of Sacred Art with displays of religious items and iconography. The church is closed for restoration until 2020.

  • Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves

    Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves

    7.76 MILES

    For splendid views down the valley to Santa Cruz, put aside time to tackle the 4km uphill hike north of town to La Palma’s main object of pilgrimage, the…

  • Pico Bejenado

    Pico Bejenado

    3.18 MILES

    At 1854m, clambering up to this peak offers glorious views over the pines, valleys and ridges of the Caldera de Taburiente. The peak marks the conclusion…

  • Santo Domingo

    Santo Domingo

    11.9 MILES

    Wind your way down the lovely, sinuous LP-112 to the settlement of Santo Domingo and then turn left in the village and follow the signs to the Puerto de…

  • Observatorio del Roque de Los Muchachos

    Observatorio del Roque de Los Muchachos

    6.96 MILES

    The huge telescopes on the peak of Roque de los Muchachos belong to the island’s astronomical observatory, one of the world’s best places to study the…

  • Charco Azul

    Charco Azul

    13.77 MILES

    Creatively designed Charco Azul is a blending of moulded concrete with natural volcanic rocks. The effect is stunning, especially when the waves are…

  • Museo Casa Roja

    Museo Casa Roja

    8.9 MILES

    This handsome ochre-red mansion (built in 1911), located down one of the steep streets from the main road, has downstairs exhibits on Corpus Christi – a…

1. Plaza España

0.02 MILES

Relaxing and good-looking Plaza España is the heart of the historic town. Majestic, ancient and sizeable Indian laurel trees provide a much-welcome leafy…

2. Mercado

1.99 MILES

This popular farmers market also sells arts and crafts. It's in the same building as the tourist office.

3. Museo de la Seda

2.08 MILES

Learn the secrets of the caterpillars that spin dresses fit for a marriage. The silk produced here is made according to traditions that have barely…

5. Pico Bejenado

3.18 MILES

At 1854m, clambering up to this peak offers glorious views over the pines, valleys and ridges of the Caldera de Taburiente. The peak marks the conclusion…

6. Lomo del Estrecho Engravings

3.72 MILES

A marker at 2.5km from Pista de Valencia and 3km from Pico Bejenado points to the prehistoric Petroglifos (petroglyphs) 150m along a path to your right…

7. Lava Tubes

3.94 MILES

On the hike up to Pico Bejenado, and at other sights in the park, you will see lava tubes in the rock by the side of the path. Originally, these were…

8. Pista de Valencia

4.07 MILES

This small dirt car park and clearing marks the start of the Pista de Valencia to Pico Bejenado climb. There is a map that describes the trail and marks…