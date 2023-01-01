Relaxing and good-looking Plaza España is the heart of the historic town. Majestic, ancient and sizeable Indian laurel trees provide a much-welcome leafy canopy on even the sunniest days, making this the perfect spot to picnic, people-watch or relax in a cafe. The Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios dominates the northern flank of the square. Have a coffee in one of the cafes bordering the square and afterwards wander the surrounding streets and plazas, which preserve considerable traditional character.