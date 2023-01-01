Lomo del Estrecho Engravings

A marker at 2.5km from Pista de Valencia and 3km from Pico Bejenado points to the prehistoric Petroglifos (petroglyphs) 150m along a path to your right. The carving – housed within a metal cage – was discovered in 1988. It is quite hard to make out the pattern on the rock if the sun is shining directly onto it, but you can discern the curved lines. It possibly served the purpose of marking out pasture fields or former shepherding roads, but its precise purpose is unknown.