Two pleasant beaches are Playa de la Zamora and Playa Chica, black-sand beaches tucked side by side in coves and divided by a large rock. They’re no secret but are rarely crowded, so you may find them quiet. To get here, take the Carretera de Las Indias (LP-209) past Volcán San Antonio towards the hamlet of Las Indias. Follow the curves downhill until a small sign that says 'La Zamora Chica'.

The longer beach to the north is only accessible by foot at low tide.