The black-sand beach at Puerto Naos is the longest on the island, measuring around 1km. Backed by towering palm trees, the excellent facilities here include showers, changing rooms and toilets, plus sunbeds and umbrellas for hire. A bustling promenade of bars, restaurants and shops backs the sweep of sand and includes several places to stay. At the northern end is the smaller black-sand cove of Playa Chica.