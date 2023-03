Just a short way down to the very end of the road beyond Puerto Naos, past the banana greenhouses, brings you to this small village right by the sea, composed of a gathering of low-build houses, cafeterias and restaurants. It's a fun place to scramble over the rocks looking for crabs (plentiful) and watching the waves crash ashore. A black-sand playa runs largely the length of Calle Remo; sunsets are terrific.

Bus 24 (€2.40, 30 minutes) runs here from Los Llanos, travelling via Puerto Naos.