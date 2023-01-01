Volcán Teneguía's 1971 eruption was the most recent in the archipelago. A signposted trail from Volcán San Antonio, near the visitor centre, leads you here on a downhill hike over scrunchy volcanic gravel (wear sturdy shoes). The easy to moderate walk to the volcano and back takes about two hours. If that’s not far enough, you can continue onwards for a further hour (one way) down to the coast at the Faro (Lighthouse) de Fuencaliente near the southern tip of La Palma.

Buses (€2.40, 30 minutes) run from the lighthouse back to Fuencaliente at a quarter to the hour between 9.45am and 5.45pm, via the settlement of Las Indias.