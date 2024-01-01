Ermita de San Sebastián

This small and tranquil chapel, centrally located in the Plaza de San Sebastián behind the Iglesia de San Salvador, is generally closed to the public.
Nearby Santa Cruz de la Palma attractions
0.05 MILES
The interior of this magnificent church boasts a glittering baroque pulpit dating back to 1750 and a stunningly intricate and coloured 16th-century wooden…
0.06 MILES
This delightful, irregularly shaped square hosts buildings that are considered the most perfect exemplars of Renaissance architecture in the Canary…
0.06 MILES
Wander north along Calle O’Daly and you’ll come to the irregularly shaped, palm-shaded Plaza de España, to the south of which sits the grand and imposing…
0.09 MILES
This handsome 17th-century, late-Renaissance palace is on your left soon after you enter the street from Plaza Constitución. It's home to a government-run…
5. Centro de Interpretación de La Bajada
0.09 MILES
This excellent museum is dedicated to the history, events and parades of the Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves, including the Dance of the Dwarves,…
0.09 MILES
If you follow the steps heading up out of Plaza de España to the upper town, you will find the shady Plaza Santo Domingo. The substantial Iglesia de Santo…
7. Ermita de Nuestra Señora de la Luz
0.2 MILES
Head southwest on Calle Virgen de la Luz for a look at the simple 17th-century facade of the modest Ermita de Nuestra Señora de la Luz, one of several…
8. Playa de Santa Cruz de La Palma
0.21 MILES
With boardwalks to protect your feet from the scorching sand, this superb, huge and very deep black-sand beach is quite a sight, stretching along much of…