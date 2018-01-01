Welcome to Longyearbyen
Full-Day Photographic Tour of Sarkofagen and Longyearbreen
This tour includes a glacier crossing with mini spikes and hiking. No previous glacier knowledge is required. You need to be in good physical shape to participate in this tour. We recommend good hiking boots, a wind and waterproof jacket and warm layers to put on once we reach the top of Sarkofagen (512 meters). Keep in mind that this is a polar bear inhabited area. Groups must stay together. In addition to landscape photography, the tour offers sights of small waterfalls and plenty of photographic opportunities for guests interested in geology. Then your trip continues southwards down to the glacier Longyearbreen, where you will put on some mini spikes and be introduced to the safety basics on glaciers and meltwater channels. On the way back down the valley you may find some Paleogene fossils in the loose moraine sediments of the glacier with fantastic detailing and preservation. During the descent on Longyearbreen you will also see the eastern slope of Nordenskiöldfjellet to your left-hand site, a mountain that reaches 1050 meters and contains some snow fields even throughout the summer.Please note: This trip is going up on a glacier and also the way back from Sarkofagen takes us on a glacier. So we may change the route depending on Snow - Avalanche conditions.
Realm of the Polar Bear
From close-up encounters with icebergs and glaciers to the region’s plentiful wildlife, this is a voyage of non-stop highlights. Always on the lookout for wildlife that live in this polar wilderness, you’ll explore this landscape not only by ship but also on foot and via Zodiac. Roaming polar bears, lounging seals, grazing reindeer, and colonies of birds all co-exist in this harsh land we dare only to explore a few months of the year.
Realm of the Polar Bear in Depth
Similar to our "Realm of the Polar Bear" tour, but with three additional days of exploring. Scour the ice and tundra in search of the elusive polar bear and encounter even more icebergs, glaciers, and unique wildlife than you ever thought possible on this 11-day expedition. Search for lounging seals, grazing reindeer, and colonies of birds under the midnight sun.
Arctic Highlights
Sailing from Spitsbergen to Greenland, follow the ice’s edge with an eye peeled to the horizon for wildlife. Navigating south, you'll explore this remote landscape not only by ship but also on foot and via Zodiac. This journey highlights the contrast and change in the Arctic as you move south, finally ending in Iceland, "the Land of Fire and Ice." An Inuit village, unique wildlife, and remote destinations are just some of the highlights on this truly unforgettable voyage through the Arctic.
Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Discovery
Set sail from Bergen – the gateway to Norway's fjords – to the remote shores of Svalbard on this dazzling 15-day odyssey along the fjord coastline of Norway. Explore the glaciers that carved the stunning landscapes, visit subarctic islands by Zodiac in search of wildlife, walk through history at UNESCO-protected historical sites, and much more. Don’t merely pine for the fjords; find them.
Svalbard Express
When the Arctic calls, you simply have to go. Designed for the adventurous explorer whose long on ambition but short on time, this trip delivers all the wonder and frozen magic of the Arctic in a compact six days. Track polar bears from the deck of the ship, explore the landscape via Zodiac-assisted excursions, and spot exotic birds on the wing, all from the comfort and convenience of a dedicated polar expedition ship. You may not have much time up here, but that’s okay – you’ve got the rest of your life to relive every moment.