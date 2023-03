Some 50m south of Svalbard Kirke stand five weathered wooden steps, all alone, and a sign, 'Sykhustrappa' (Hospital Stairs). This is all that remains of Longyearbyen's first hospital and the steps have a special significance for the town's residents. Traditionally, the Sunfest that dispels the winter darkness begins once the first of the sun's rays touches the forehead of someone standing on the top step.