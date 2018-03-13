VIP excursion in La Gomera starting in the South of Tenerife

We have organized a superb route on 4x4 minivans in the neighboring island of La Gomera. We start in the South of Tenerife and travel to La Gomera by ferry in first class with all amenities and that also includes a free buffet and free drinks. We will reach San Sebastian, La Gomeraâs capital city, from where Christoph Columbus started his first expedition to the new world more than 500 years ago. From here we will head to Roque de Agando, the islands natural symbol. The route then takes us to Igualero and the famous monument to the âsilbo gomeroâ, a form of communication typical from Gomera based of whistling. The next stage is Chipude, where you visit a ceramic factory. We will drive until the advantage point of Vallehermoso to feast our eyes upon the impressive mountains, ravines and palm forests of La Gomera. The next stage takes us in the National Park Garajonay. We will drive through Arure and stop at Laguna Grande to admire the exuberant forests of the island. Then we will go to the Restaurant on the advantage point of Abrante to have a delicious lunch while enjoying spectacular views of La Gomera and Tenerife. After a short brake we will continue the tour to Juego de Bolas and visit its touristic center. Then we will drive to Hermigua, an important Aloe Vera factory, where you can learn the secrets about the secrets of this plant. Before we go back to Tenerife you will have plenty of time to visit San Sebastian just like Christoph Columbus did before his first expedition to the new continent.