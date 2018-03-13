Welcome to La Gomera
La Gomera does not offer the standard tourist resort trappings of golden beaches and an animated nightlife. It is also relatively laborious to reach; the ferry from Los Cristianos is a filter of sorts, visitors here tend to be walkers heading for the myriad hiking trails that weave across this lush and spectacular island.
La Gomera also has a tangible bohemian air; and you will spy plenty of grey ponytails from foreign residents who arrived here in the 1960s flower power days – and stayed.
Top experiences in La Gomera
Recent articles
La Gomera activities
Whale and Dolphin Watching in the Canary Islands
Choose a morning or an afternoon departure when you book, then make your way to the harbor of Valle Gran Rey ten minutes before your scheduled start time. With a small group of no more than ten passengers, board a traditional Canarian fishing boat and set off for sites known to be full of marine life. Your captain and your guide are working hand-in-hand with research programs to establish an ocean reserve dedicated to the protection of cetaceans, which you'll hear about as you sail.Respectful whale watching is paramount during this 4-hour tour, and the expert team on board will share their knowledge about what this means as you view the whales and dolphins in their natural habitat around the Canary Islands. Understand how the crew adapts the boat to the animals' behavior, so they feel comfortable being watched — they may even come up to the boat and ride in the bow wave.Sighting rates in springtime are almost 100%, but there are whales and dolphins to be seen during other months too. Each boat tour is different, as it is based upon the behavior of constantly moving wild animals. At the end of the four hours, return to shore with a new understanding of these beautiful animals — having engaged with them in a respectful way, on their own terms.
VIP excursion in La Gomera starting in the South of Tenerife
We have organized a superb route on 4x4 minivans in the neighboring island of La Gomera. We start in the South of Tenerife and travel to La Gomera by ferry in first class with all amenities and that also includes a free buffet and free drinks. We will reach San Sebastian, La Gomeraâs capital city, from where Christoph Columbus started his first expedition to the new world more than 500 years ago. From here we will head to Roque de Agando, the islands natural symbol. The route then takes us to Igualero and the famous monument to the âsilbo gomeroâ, a form of communication typical from Gomera based of whistling. The next stage is Chipude, where you visit a ceramic factory. We will drive until the advantage point of Vallehermoso to feast our eyes upon the impressive mountains, ravines and palm forests of La Gomera. The next stage takes us in the National Park Garajonay. We will drive through Arure and stop at Laguna Grande to admire the exuberant forests of the island. Then we will go to the Restaurant on the advantage point of Abrante to have a delicious lunch while enjoying spectacular views of La Gomera and Tenerife. After a short brake we will continue the tour to Juego de Bolas and visit its touristic center. Then we will drive to Hermigua, an important Aloe Vera factory, where you can learn the secrets about the secrets of this plant. Before we go back to Tenerife you will have plenty of time to visit San Sebastian just like Christoph Columbus did before his first expedition to the new continent.
La Gomera's Forest of Fables National Park Tour
The Forest of Fables (national park): Today we start our hike Arure. But after a short while we already reach the oldest part of the laurel forest. Surrounded by wafts of mist we pass moss- and lichen-grown trees until we reach our picknick site in the middle of the forest. We continue our hike through this mystic part of the forest until we step into the warming sunlight again. Our last steps lead us to the pottery village of El Cercado where we wrap up the hike at a restaurant with Canarian dishes. Details Ascent: 230 m Descent: 230 m Duration: appr. 4 h Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 4.00 p.m.
La Gomera's Northern Coast Hiking Tour
TUESDAY: The Northern Coast (Banana & Beach): Our motto for today: Bananas & Beach. We start in the middle of the banana fields in Hermigua, in the presumably “healthiest climate worldwide” and get to know lots of interesting facts about the banana industry on La Gomera. From here we hike up to the mountain ridge of Los Montes and enjoy the views of the wide green valley while we hike on a ridge path. After the break we continue our way, passing old houses and terraces, until we reach the beach of La Caleta. There our hike ends at the beach bar; if the weather is good, we can refresh during a bathing break. Ascent: 300 m Descent: 300 m Duration: appr. 4 h Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 5.00 p.m.
Full Day Tour of La Gomera
TUESDAY: The Tour of the Island: Together we explore the island by bus and thereby discover the most important landmarks of La Gomera. After a first stop at the Mirador de Palmarejo, the restaurant designed by César Manrique, we ride to the potterers of El Cercado, whom we’ll look over the shoulder. On we go via Chipude into the national park with direction to Hermigua. On our way we’ll take a short walk, afterwards we ride to the village of Agulo, the „Bombón de La Gomera“, situated on a plateau. On we go to the visitors’ centre of the island, where we have lunch together. Then we ride to the “holy” springs of Epina via Vallehermoso. A day full of impressions and contrasts ends with our return to Valle Gran Rey. Details: Ascent: 50 m Descent: 50 m Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 5.00 p.m.
La Gomera Rain Forest National Park Tour
The Rain Forest (national park): To the Green Heart via the highest point of the island! After the ascent we are rewarded by the fantastic view of the “Pico del Garajonay”, from where we hike down into the national park. On this botanically guided hike we receive information about the relations between mosses, lichen and trees in this unique tropical mountain forest, the world cultural heritage of mankind. Passing the best known pilgrimage chapel of the island, we reach the Green Heart of La Gomera; we have short breaks at both places. The hike ends at an old sough, where the bus is waiting for us (no opportunity for a break at a restaurant).Details: Ascent: 280 m Descent: 700 m Duration: appr. 4 h Departure at: 9.30 a.m. Return to: appr. 4.00 p.m.