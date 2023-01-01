Drago de Agalán

The island’s oldest drago (dragon tree) rests in a palm-sprinkled valley, 2km north of Alajeró. Take the signposted road 300m west (downhill) from the Imada junction on the CV13, which leads to an old farmhouse; from here, a signed trail drops steeply for around 10 minutes to reach a lookout point with views down to the drago, a further five- to 10-minute walk below. For hikers, from the Imada junction, a signposted stone path leads 0.9km directly to the drago.

You can also hike from Alajeró to the drago along Route 21 (2.4km, 45 minutes).