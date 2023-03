Set in a grassy subtropical park, the distinctive, 1477 stone-and-whitewash Torre del Conde is considered the Canary Islands’ most important example of military architecture. It was here that Beatriz de Bobadilla, the wife of the cruel and ill-fated Hernán Peraza, had to barricade herself in 1488 until help arrived.

The fort was the first building of any note to be erected on La Gomera, and is about the only one to have been more or less preserved in its original state.