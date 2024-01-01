Plaza de las Américas

San Sebastián de la Gomera

With a few cafe-bars, San Sebastián's main square sits just over the road from the beach, overlooked by a 2018 statue of Christopher Columbus.

  • Parque Nacional de Garajonay

    Parque Nacional de Garajonay

    9.19 MILES

    La Gomera's prime attraction, the magical, often-misty Parque Nacional de Garajonay extends across 40 sq km of dense, primeval laurisilva forest at the…

  • Acantilados de los Gigantes

    Acantilados de los Gigantes

    19.91 MILES

    These astonishing, dark rock cliffs soar sublimely 600m from the ocean, forging a magnificent natural geological spectacle right on the edge of Los…

  • Puerto de Los Cristianos

    Puerto de Los Cristianos

    24.03 MILES

    Playa de Los Cristianos’ grand swathe of pale golden sand is flanked to the west by Puerto de Los Cristianos, a harbour that is home to fishing boats,…

  • Pico Viejo

    Pico Viejo

    29.44 MILES

    Calling this mountain ‘Old Peak’ is something of a slight misnomer considering it was actually the last of Tenerife’s volcanoes to have erupted on a grand…

  • Punta de Teno

    Punta de Teno

    20.73 MILES

    When Plato mistook the Canary Islands for Atlantis, it must have been because of places like Punta de Teno. This beautiful spot, jutting into the Atlantic…

  • Drago de Agalán

    Drago de Agalán

    8.4 MILES

    The island’s oldest drago (dragon tree) rests in a palm-sprinkled valley, 2km north of Alajeró. Take the signposted road 300m west (downhill) from the…

  • Torre del Conde

    Torre del Conde

    0.11 MILES

    Set in a grassy subtropical park, the distinctive, 1477 stone-and-whitewash Torre del Conde is considered the Canary Islands’ most important example of…

  • Museo Etnográfico de La Gomera

    Museo Etnográfico de La Gomera

    7.23 MILES

    Housed in a handsome 20th-century building with maroon trim, this two-storey ethnographic museum explores the island's natural resources and ecosystems…

2. Mirador de la Hila

0.06 MILES

For a panoramic view of San Sebastián's pastel-tastic streets, head up Calle de la Hila to this lookout showcasing the coast, town and craggy green…

3. Casa de la Aduana

0.06 MILES

Just off Plaza Constitución, this yellow-walled 16th-century building served as both San Sebastián's customs house and the count’s residence. According to…

4. Playa San Sebastián

0.1 MILES

The town’s sandy volcanic beach is perfect for relaxing and taking a swim. Unlike on many beaches in the Canaries, the waters here are almost always calm…

6. Museo Arqueológico de La Gomera

0.16 MILES

Occupying part of the mid-18th-century Casa de los Echeverría (you'll spot the noble/military family's crest on the facade), this worthwhile museum…

7. Iglesia de la Virgen de la Asunción

0.17 MILES

Columbus and his men supposedly prayed at this ancient church before setting off for the New World. The original chapel was begun in 1450 but destroyed by…

8. Casa de Colón

0.24 MILES

In the style of its 17th-century predecessor, this simple cream-coloured house with handsome wooden galleries and floors is built on the site where…