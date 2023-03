Housed in a handsome 20th-century building with maroon trim, this two-storey ethnographic museum explores the island's natural resources and ecosystems through topics such as fishing, forestry, agriculture, farming and architecture, with info in English and Spanish. Sections on crafts include pottery, weaving and basketry, and there are displays on wine-making, Silbo and the extraction of guarapo (palm honey), which is unique to the island.