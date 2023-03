High above little Agulo, enjoying sprawling panoramas across the ocean to Tenerife, this Fred-Olsen-owned lookout point revolves around a spine-tingling glass box jutting out into thin air. There's also a Canarian cafe-restaurant (set menu €14.50) where Silbo demonstrations happen daily sometime between 12.30pm and 3pm. It's a 10km drive southwest of Agulo, via Las Rosas, and a popular stop with visitors.