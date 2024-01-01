Playa de Vallehermoso

La Gomera

A beautiful strip of rocky black beach pounded by waves and hemmed in by tall cliffs, 3km northeast of town. Two seasonal pools and a summer-only seafood-fuelled restaurant overlook the shore, and there's often a kiosk bar parked up here.

