Backed by rippling banana plantations and feeling a little abandoned, Hermigua's rocky black beach is usually a bit too rough for swimming (the odd surfer pops by for a wave or two), but it does have a natural saltwater pool, El Pescante, at its eastern end (though this was officially off-limits at research time).
Playa de Santa Catalina
La Gomera
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.69 MILES
La Gomera's prime attraction, the magical, often-misty Parque Nacional de Garajonay extends across 40 sq km of dense, primeval laurisilva forest at the…
21.44 MILES
These astonishing, dark rock cliffs soar sublimely 600m from the ocean, forging a magnificent natural geological spectacle right on the edge of Los…
29.53 MILES
Playa de Los Cristianos’ grand swathe of pale golden sand is flanked to the west by Puerto de Los Cristianos, a harbour that is home to fishing boats,…
19.3 MILES
When Plato mistook the Canary Islands for Atlantis, it must have been because of places like Punta de Teno. This beautiful spot, jutting into the Atlantic…
8.22 MILES
The island’s oldest drago (dragon tree) rests in a palm-sprinkled valley, 2km north of Alajeró. Take the signposted road 300m west (downhill) from the…
7.36 MILES
Set in a grassy subtropical park, the distinctive, 1477 stone-and-whitewash Torre del Conde is considered the Canary Islands’ most important example of…
Museo Etnográfico de La Gomera
1.69 MILES
Housed in a handsome 20th-century building with maroon trim, this two-storey ethnographic museum explores the island's natural resources and ecosystems…
Parque Etnográfico Los Telares
2.11 MILES
A reconstructed 19th-century gofio (roasted Canarian grain) mill sits at the heart of this multifaceted private ethnographic centre, which also takes in a…
Nearby La Gomera attractions
0.92 MILES
The best beach in the Hermigua area, 5km northeast of town, Playa de la Caleta is one of northern La Gomera's prettiest black-pebble beaches. Framed by…
1.09 MILES
The town's central warm-yellow church dates back to the 17th century but wasn't completed until the mid-20th, partly due to the fact that the original…
1.1 MILES
The elegant neo-Gothic Iglesia de San Marcos dominates Agulo's centre; built in 1912 on the site of a 17th-century chapel, it’s a simple grey-and-white…
1.37 MILES
High above little Agulo, enjoying sprawling panoramas across the ocean to Tenerife, this Fred-Olsen-owned lookout point revolves around a spine-tingling…
2.07 MILES
At the heart of Hermigua's original village, just off Plaza Victoriano Darias Montesinos, this 16th-century church and monastery contains an intricately…
8. Ermita de Nuestra Señora de Lourdes
4.56 MILES
A 1.7km walk (signposted) southwest from El Cedro along the official national-park Route 2, this small, white forest chapel was founded in 1935 by…