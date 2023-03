The best beach in the Hermigua area, 5km northeast of town, Playa de la Caleta is one of northern La Gomera's prettiest black-pebble beaches. Framed by rocky headlands, it has fabulous views across the water to Tenerife's Mt Teide, along with picnic space, a tiny chapel, a seasonal beach bar and a colony of friendly cats. It's signposted from the seafront at Hermigua.