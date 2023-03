Something like a great sculpted basalt church organ rising from the ocean's depths, the utterly extraordinary cliffscape of Los Órganos clings to La Gomera's northernmost coastline and has been battered into its present shape by the Atlantic. Though it's just a few kilometres north of Vallehermoso, to visit, you’ll need to head out to sea with a boat-tour company, such as Tina, from Valle Gran Rey or Playa Santiago in the island's south.