Guarding the north end of central Vallehermoso, the whitewased Iglesia de San Juan Bautista was originally built in the 16th century, but destroyed multiple times over the years by floods and fires. Its current neo-Gothic incarnation grew gradually between the early 19th and 20th centuries.
Iglesia de San Juan Bautista
La Gomera
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby La Gomera attractions
