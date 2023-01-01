Iglesia de la Virgen de la Asunción

Columbus and his men supposedly prayed at this ancient church before setting off for the New World. The original chapel was begun in 1450 but destroyed by a fire; original-period features include the pointed arch between the altar and the nave, while the facade is a prime example of Gothic Atlantic architecture (influenced by Portuguese Manueline). The 18th-century triple-nave church here today mixes Mudéjar, Gothic and baroque architectural styles. The floral-carved wooden entrance lobby is stunning.