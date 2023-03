Dedicated to the island's patron saint, the Virgen de Guadalupe, this tiny white 1960s chapel perches on a spectacularly scenic crag 6km southwest of El Cercado, engulfed in sweeping panoramas across the Barranco de Argaga to the ocean and, beyond, the distant island of El Hierro. A gentle walking trail leads here from El Cercado (around 1½ hours).

The chapel was built by a local shepherd in thanks for one of his cows not dying when it fell down a gorge.