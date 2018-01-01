Welcome to Genoa
The city's once-tatty port area now hosts museums and a number of eating and drinking options. Its old town, too, has had its own far more organic revitalisation, with a bright new crop of fashionable shops, restaurants and bars lighting the way.
Genoa City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Genoa Shore Excursion: Genoa City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Have you always wanted to follow Christopher Columbus’ trail? When you’re in port in Genoa, you can do just that and discover this magnificent city, famous for its history as a rich and powerful trade center in Europe. Genoa has a multitude of treasures hidden down tiny alleyways, excellent cuisine and beautiful sights, such as the Ducal Palace or Via San Lorenzo.Hop off at the first stop, Piazza Caricamento, where pastel buildings cover steep hillsides above the long, curving waterfront. This striking cityscape can be admired from a variety of viewpoints during the tour of this fascinating city.Next, get on the Bigo, a panoramic lift which offers you the chance to have a 360-degree overview of the city, the historical center and the sea – you might even catch sight of Corsica.Your Genoa tour allows you to hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top, double-decker bus. Get on and off at eight stops throughout central Genoa and see all of the city’s top attractions. Please see the itinerary section below to view the list of stops. The tour departs every 60 minutes from each stop. The tickets are valid for 48 hours from first use.You can hop on and off to discover the city at your own pace. Take a stroll through Via Garibaldi and admire the impressive baroque buildings, or visit the Aquarium, one of Genoa's proudest attractions, where you can admire sharks and dolphins up close.This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk of the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Genoa. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Genoa Walking Tour: Discover Hidden Treasures and Street Food
Join this super visit of the city of Genoa through more than 1000 years of history, bars and food stalls. You'll walk through the small street of the biggest European Historical Center, the shopping streets, the antiques shops and the stunning palaces of the Genoese Healthy merchants of the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries. A few stops will be made to get refreshments in small, old and original bars, and also to eat the phenomenal real focaccia that has been invented in this city, without forgetting to put some pesto sauce on it! You will also taste the Focaccia with onion and the one with cheese while drinking a glass of Prosecco, at around 11.00 am. Visit the city's best view point and down again to the city center to visit the superb Royal Palace and all the best monuments of the city. After that, it's time to head straight to one of the best located Restaurnat in Town ( almost in front of the Cathedral ) and taste the Genoa Made Real Pesto od what ever you want , and a glass ( or more :-) of wine. Afterwards it'll be time to rest a bit in front of the sea for a coffee, and to enjoy the sea breeze. Now is time for my favourite place and i leave it a surprised cause you will never ever imagine what you are looking at and you will love it . Let's go to hunt all palaces and their stunning marble interior and all those medieval particular that makes this city... Superb. Did you know that the Financial system we have now comes from Genoa ? That the first Venture Capitast where the Genoese; that the " Network " has been invented by the Genoese ? That they say "NO" to King Luis XIV and that them and only them in the History have been such a Braves despite 13.000 Shells made by stones ( you will see some ) and bomb fire. Genoa ... simply Superb! THe tour finish at 05. pm on the city center at a Metro station where you can reach your place or keep going discoverying my beloved Genoa, the unknown Marvel.
Private Arrival Transfer: Genoa Airport to Hotel
Arrange your private transfer for a time that suits your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at Genoa airport to travel directly to your hotel in central Genoa or the Italian Riviera.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation at the romantic port of Genoa.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Genoa accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Genoa, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on eight adults per car/vehicle.
Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure Tour with Genoa Port Pickup
While you're in port in Genoa, head off on a private shore excursion to discover Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure. After pickup from the Genoa port, your driver will take you by comfortable vehicle to Portofino, known as one of the most popular resort towns in the Italian Riviera. Be enchanted by the mixture of landscapes comprised of tall, delicately colored buildings and a deep turquoise sea backed by Monte Portofino. Head to the Piazzetta, the center stage of life in Portofino, and enjoy the sight of yachts and luxury boats bobbing in the harbor once used for fishing boats.Visit the 16th-century Castello Brown independently, and learn how the castle played an important strategic role in defending Portofino against intruders. Walk to the Church of St George, which preserves the sacred relics of the patron saint of Portofino. Discover the old castle and the baroque Church of San Giorgio and enjoy magnificent views of the Mediterranean coastline with its steep cliffs.Portofino also offers many elegant boutiques with all kinds of clothing and jewelry. Stop at an Italian café and enjoy delicious pizza and unique wine blends (own expense).Next, hop back in your vehicle and enjoy a relaxing drive to Santa Margherita Ligure. Explore this ancient fishing village, set between beautiful Rapallo and Portofino, and discover the charming fishermen’s houses. Enjoy leisure time to admire the stunning Ligurian coast and marvel at the emerald turquoise water and picturesque landscapes. At the end of your day trip, your driver will bring you back to your ship in Genoa.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Genoa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Skip-the Line Genoa Aquarium Entry Ticket
Acquario di Genova is the Aquarium that hosts the most extensive range of aquatic biodiversity in Europe. The exhibition gallery consists of over 70 exhibits and about 12,000 specimen of 600 species, from all the seas of the world. From the rarest species such as manatees – marine mammals that may be at the origin of the legend of mermaids – to the most famous ones such as dolphins, penguins and sharks – the great predators of the sea; but also jellyfishes, seals and multi-coloured tropical fish species. Every year, new areas and new species coming from endangered environments wait for visitors to experience time and again both emotional and educational moments.