Genoa Walking Tour: Discover Hidden Treasures and Street Food

Join this super visit of the city of Genoa through more than 1000 years of history, bars and food stalls. You'll walk through the small street of the biggest European Historical Center, the shopping streets, the antiques shops and the stunning palaces of the Genoese Healthy merchants of the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries. A few stops will be made to get refreshments in small, old and original bars, and also to eat the phenomenal real focaccia that has been invented in this city, without forgetting to put some pesto sauce on it! You will also taste the Focaccia with onion and the one with cheese while drinking a glass of Prosecco, at around 11.00 am. Visit the city's best view point and down again to the city center to visit the superb Royal Palace and all the best monuments of the city. After that, it's time to head straight to one of the best located Restaurnat in Town ( almost in front of the Cathedral ) and taste the Genoa Made Real Pesto od what ever you want , and a glass ( or more :-) of wine. Afterwards it'll be time to rest a bit in front of the sea for a coffee, and to enjoy the sea breeze. Now is time for my favourite place and i leave it a surprised cause you will never ever imagine what you are looking at and you will love it . Let's go to hunt all palaces and their stunning marble interior and all those medieval particular that makes this city... Superb. Did you know that the Financial system we have now comes from Genoa ? That the first Venture Capitast where the Genoese; that the " Network " has been invented by the Genoese ? That they say "NO" to King Luis XIV and that them and only them in the History have been such a Braves despite 13.000 Shells made by stones ( you will see some ) and bomb fire. Genoa ... simply Superb! THe tour finish at 05. pm on the city center at a Metro station where you can reach your place or keep going discoverying my beloved Genoa, the unknown Marvel.