Genoa's much-vaunted aquarium is one of the largest in Europe, with more than 600 species of sea creatures, including sharks. Moored at the end of a walkway is the ship Grande Nave Blu, a unique floating display with exhibits of coral reefs. The aquarium’s 'cetaceans pavilion' may concern some visitors: while the dolphins do not perform tricks and the aquarium fulfils its international legal requirements, including rehousing abused dolphins, animal welfare groups claim keeping dolphins in enclosed tanks is harmful.

Buy tickets online to save a few euros and to avoid long, hot queues (and harassment from street traders) in summer; a combination ticket (adult/reduced €57/40) gives you access to other port attractions, the Galata Museo del Mare, the Biosphere and the panoramic lift. Note that the last entrance is two hours before closing.