Palazzo San Giorgio

One of the most famous monuments on Genoa's waterfront is this mural-covered building constructed in 1260. St George is one of Genoa's patron saints, and the dragon slayer is featured prominently underneath the clock. The six men depicted below St George represent some of Genoa's most famous native sons, including Christopher Columbus, second from left.

The palazzo has fulfilled many roles over the years as the seat of civic power during the Middle Ages, as a customs office for maritime trade, and later in the 15th century as the headquarters for the Casa delle Compere e dei Banchi di San Giorgio, which became one of the world's first banks. The building was also used as a prison, and allegedly held Marco Polo here in 1298.