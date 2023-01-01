Lavishly frescoed rooms in Palazzo Rosso, part of the Musei di Strada Nuova, provide the backdrop for several portraits by Van Dyck of the local Brignole–Sale family. Other standouts include Guido Reni’s San Sebastiano and Guercino’s La morte di Cleopatra (The Death of Cleopatra), as well as works by Veronese, Dürer and Bernardo Strozzi.

The 3rd floor of the Palazzo Rosso hides an Italian mid-century gem – an apartment designed by architect Franco Albini (1905-1977) for the museum's director. Its mix of signature Albini furniture, clean modern lines and Genovese excess, will delight design fans (the city views aren't bad either). One of Italy's best-loved 20th-century architects, Albini was a key figure in the restoration of Genova's palazzi in the post-war period.