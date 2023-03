The best way to admire the beauty of Genoa is to head to the hills above the city centre. This leafy lookout provides some of the best views over la Superba within easy reach, and locals gather here on weekends for a bit of gelato-licking and bench sitting against a magnificent backdrop of city, hills and sea. Get there via the art-vouveau lift on the Piazza del Portello, or take the steep lane/staircase of Salita San Gerolamu.