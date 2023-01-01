Palazzo Doria-Tursi

This palace, one of three that together make up the Musei di Strada Nuova, features a small but absorbing collection of legendary violinist Niccolò Paganini’s personal effects. In the Sala Paganini, pride of place goes to his Cannone violin, made in Cremona in 1743. One lucky musician gets to play the maestro’s violin during October’s Paganini festival. Other artefacts on show include letters, musical scores and his travelling chess set. Enter the galleries via Palazzo Bianco.

The palace has also housed Genoa’s town hall since 1848. There's no charge to wander around the courtyard and admire the design from the staircases.