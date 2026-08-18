Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Advertisement

Masia Freixa, a Gaudí-inspired architectural icon, will open its doors to the public this August.

Located in the city of Terrassa, just 30 minutes north of Barcelona, it is one of the most famous buildings of the Catalan Modernisme movement. Its parabolic arches, undulating roof and intricate stonework have made it extremely photogenic, but for years, it was only seen from the outside.

Advertisement

Masia Freixa was built by Lluís Muncunill i Parellada, an architect heavily inspired by Antoni Gaudí, and was completed in 1910. It began as a textile factory and was later converted into a private residence and Terrassa’s music conservatory. It closed last year for renovations and was transformed into a public museum.

Masa Freixa. Catalan Tourist Board

Guided tours will bring visitors into the first floor and the octagonal tower and English tours are available upon request. Tours are expected to be free until early 2027 but must be booked in advance on the local tourist office website. They are available Tuesday to Sunday but if you miss out, you can access the ground floor without a reservation.

Masia Freixa sits in the middle of Parc de Sant Jordi and is now part of the city-wide Terrassa Museum, which incudes the Municipal Art Museum and the Art Nouveau interiors of Casa Alegre de Sagrera.

To get to Terrassa from Barcelona, take the R4 commuter rail from Barcelona-Santa (50 minutes, services approximately every 30 minutes).



