When it comes to beautiful villages and petite towns, Portugal scores a perfect 10 – and they’re found practically everywhere. Stuck-in-time schist hamlets hide in the folds of forested mountains, cinematic clusters of whitewashed homes crown coastal cliffs, and if you venture toward the Spanish border, it won’t take long to spy a hilltop medieval townlet.

From the north’s handsome, vine-hemmed villages to the south’s fetching fishing communities, the list of Portugal’s most striking villages could easily hit triple digits. We’ve whittled it down to some of our all-time favorites, where you’ll find not only photogenic streets and spectacular natural scenes but also a window into Portugal’s time-honored rural soul.

1. Óbidos, Estremadura

Best medieval walled town for a Lisbon day trip

Cute as a button and loved for serving cherry liquor in chocolate cups, Óbidos is a crowd-pleaser, bragging a complete list of fairytale hilltop town credentials: fully intact Moorish walls, royalty-commissioned churches and a storybook castle. You’ll fall under a medieval spell the second you step through the azulejo-adorned Porta da Vila entrance.

But the charm comes with a compromise. As one of the most popular day trips from Lisbon, the town can often be crowded and a little touristy. So plan to arrive later and stay overnight to experience the best of Óbidos. Walking atop the walls at sunset is dreamy; sleeping in the castle, now a pousada open only to guests, is enchanting; and after dark, snagging a seat in the ginjinha (cherry liquor) bars along the Rua Direita isn’t a chore.

Advertisement

Local tip: Time your visit around one of the town's many festivals: March’s International Chocolate Festival, July’s all-encompassing Middle Ages Mercado Medieval or the International Literature Festival – Óbidos is a UNESCO City of Literature – in September or October.

Monsanto is close to the border with Spain. RolfSt/Getty Images

2. Monsanto, The Beiras

Best village for storybook medieval marvels

Monsanto was once awarded the title of the "most beautiful Portuguese village" by the government, but this hilltop hamlet is far from ordinary. Giant granite boulders balance precariously atop stone dwellings, the walls and clock tower rise like a pop-up medieval storybook, tapered cobblestone streets squeeze through rocky crevices, and fortresslike castle ruins with sweeping views of the parched golden plain crown it all. Prepare your camera to work overtime – it’s so cinematic that parts of House of the Dragon were filmed here.

One of central Portugal’s 12 designated Aldeias Históricas de Portugal (Historical Villages of Portugal), Monsanto is magnificent but miniature – you could see it all in two hours. Stick around to watch the sunset at Miradouro do Forno and sleep in a typical stone home to experience all of Monsanto’s moonlit magic.

Local tip: The Aldeias Históricas de Portugal could pack this list, but the Roman settlement of Idanaha-a-Velha just downhill from Monsanto, Belmonte's Sephardic Jewish history, swoon-worthy Piódão and the hydrangea-lined streets of Trancoso are especially enchanting. The village of Castelo Novo offers complimentary EV rentals (reservations open three months ahead), allowing travelers to string a handful of aldeias together on a sustainable two-day road trip.

Left: The seawater pool at Azenhas do Mar. T.Ilsanker/Shutterstock Right: Adobe Stock

3. Azenhas do Mar, Sintra

Best village for a post-Sintra swim or sunset

Dainty but dazzling, Azenhas do Mar on Sintra’s scenic coast is little more than a cluster of whitewashed, terracotta-roofed homes cascading down a wave-lashed cliff. Below, the Atlantic Ocean bubbles onto a pint-sized beach, spilling over a concrete barrier to fill a seawater swimming pool. There are no museums or attractions and only a trio of dining spots, but the views? Impeccable.

Make a beeline to the Miradouro das Azenhas do Mar for that postcard-perfect “wow” before descending the staircase to the beach, where a soundtrack of rolling waves provides a respite from the crowds at Sintra’s palaces.

Monsaraz. Alice-D/Shutterstock

4. Monsaraz, The Alentejo

Best hilltop town for stargazing

By day, Monsaraz is everything you could ever want from a hilltop medieval town: cobblestones threading between whitewashed abodes, an undersized castle standing guard and the Alentjo’s famed food and wine in no short supply (Taverna os Templários delivers excellent plates and panoramas).

But it’s when Monsaraz is bathed in a golden-hour glow and you climb the castle’s walls to peek at the endless plains and the vast artificial Alqueva Lake that you’ll fall head over heels for this fortified frontier town. Just don’t disappear with the daylight – the world’s first starlight destination is nearby, and you can snag a front-row seat to the constellations at the observatory.

Local tip: Reguengos de Monsaraz, a small city, usually has more affordable accommodations. However, if you want to stay in the medieval village, don’t confuse them – they are a 15-minute drive apart.

Advertisement

Left: A leather artisan in Mértola. Juan Antonio Orihuela/Shutterstock Right: Mértola. Luis Pedro Fonseca/Shutterstock

5. Mértola, The Alentejo

Best town for Moorish heritage

Hugging the left bank of the Rio Guadiana, Mértola bundles all of The Alentejo’s laid-back allure into its weathered walls. Between the region’s signature whitewashed homes, hemmed in mustard and cerulean, and the imposing 13th-century castle, there’s no shortage of camera-friendly corners. To capture all its river-rising glory, walk the relaxed PR1 MTL trail, kayak downstream or go easy with a panoramic lunch at Casa Amarela.

More than just one of Portugal’s prettiest towns, Mértola has been a key trading post for millennia. Trace its history at Museu Islâmico, which displays Moorish pottery and ceramics; walk through a former Roman dwelling; and see both epochs come together at the Alcáçova dig, a once-buried Moorish neighborhood with Roman mosaics below.

Local tip: Spring and autumn are the best times to visit the Alentejo to avoid the scorching summers. Every other May (odd-numbered years), the Islamic Festival revives the town’s heritage.

Talasnal. paulomachado_9/Shutterstock

6. Talasnal, Serra da Lousã

Best village for offbeat mountain trails

Scattered across the mountainous hinterlands of central Portugal, the Aldeias do Xisto – a network of 27 schist (a type of rock) villages – are some of the country’s most tranquil bolt-holes. The (subjectively) prettiest is 17th-century Talasnal, a ridge-perched hamlet surveying the deer-roamed, dense woodlands of the Serra da Lousã range. Strolling between the stone homes, many of which are now vacation rentals, especially when the hydrangeas bloom, feels like rolling back the clock a few hundred years.

One of my favorite local getaways, the Serra da Lousã counts some of Portugal’s finest forested hikes and stargazing to make your heart sing. On warm days, there’s nothing better than taking a dip in the nearby river beach before devouring regional mountain dishes like chanfana (goat stew) or javali (wild boar) at reservation-recommended Burgo da Lousã.

Local tip: The Serra da Lousã is reachable on public transport using the Metro Mondego bus from Coimbra. From Lousã, it’s a 20-minute taxi to Talasnal, or you can loop around the four-hour PR2 trail to visit a couple of schist villages.

Left: Castelo de São João do Arade in Ferragudo. Sam Tanno/Shutterstock Right: Ferragudo harbor. Serhiy Stakhnyk/Shutterstock

7. Ferragudo, The Algarve

Best fishing village for a beach break

The Algarve has no shortage of beautiful beach towns, but it's in Ferragudo, a centuries-old fishing village, where you’ll still find southern Portugal’s old-school charm in droves. In the harbor, colorful boats bob, fishers fix their nets and fresh seafood is grilled quayside. Just behind, a teeny tangle of bougainvillea-veiled streets rise to a quaint church. And fronting it all is a sandy estuary beach, split in two by a privately owned but extremely photogenic castle.

Feeling cultured? Master making azulejos (hand-painted ceramic tiles) at Arti Arte Azulejar or tour one of the region’s only sardine-canning factories at Conserveira do Arade. Make the most of Ferragudo’s harbor by taking a boat trip up the Rio Arade to castle-crowned, winery-heavy Silves or by sailing into the deep blue to spot dolphins with marine biologists.

Local tip: The Caminho dos Promontórios cliff trail links Ferragudo with the equally lovely Carvoeiro. From there, the Algarve’s best coastal hike, the Percurso dos Sete Vales Suspensos, continues to the skylight-illuminated Benagil Caves.

Porto da Cruz. zedspider/Shutterstock

8. Porto da Cruz, Madeira

Best village for awe-inspiring ocean contemplation

When you first glimpse Porto da Cruz, it’s impossible not to gasp. This spellbinding village on Madeira’s wetter, wilder north coast encapsulates everything that makes this Atlantic island so delightfully dramatic. Penha d'Águia, an imposing rock formation, towers 600m (1967ft) above the humble hamlet; waves pound the bay; and lush mountains creep around the edges, harboring some of Madeira’s famed hiking trails.

Sure, the clutch of buildings alone might not make it one of Portugal’s prettiest villages, but Mother Nature has done all the heavy lifting here. Prefer to take it easy? Prop yourself at the beach bar at Praia da Alagoa and sample a poncha, the island’s signature sugar cane cocktail.

Left: Sistelo. Diogo Varajao/Shutterstock Right: Sistelo's famous terraces. LuisPortugal/Shutterstock

9. Sistelo, The Minho

Best village for hushed walking and cycling paths

Few villages in Portugal laud a landscape as gloriously good-looking as scarcely populated Sistelo. Spilling down a mountain slope layered with socalcos, the verdant agricultural terraces used for growing corn, the village has even earned the nickname Little Portuguese Tibet.

Tucked away on the edge of Parque Nacional da Peneda-Gerês in the unapologetically green northern Minho, this is somewhere you come to find serenity. Everything is blissfully unhurried, and the valley’s trails and the excellent bike-friendly EcoVia do Vez provide easygoing, eye-pleasing adventures. For more adrenaline, explore Peneda-Gerês, Portugal’s only national park, where waterfalls, canyoning and rafting await.

Local tip: Given Sistelo’s size, book accommodations well in advance or visit on a day trip while exploring the park. Winters can be very wet in northern Portugal – spring to early summer is the sweet spot.

Sete Cidades and its crater lake. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

10. Sete Cidades, The Azores

Best village for volcanic crater lake views

Scintillating in shades of jade and cobalt, Sete Cidades’ twin crater lakes are the poster child for São Miguel, the largest of the Azores’ nine volcanic islands. Inside the caldera, a dozen streets at the water’s edge form the lake’s teeny and picturesque community.

To reach it, embark on arguably the Azores’ most scenic hike, the Mata do Canário, with stupendous lake vistas en route, and your calves and camera will get a workout. Revive with a pot of the island's locally grown tea at O Poejo.

Left: Provesende. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet Right: Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

11. Provesende, Douro Valley

Best village for wine tasting

Plonk yourself anywhere in Portugal’s dizzying Douro Valley, and you won’t be disappointed – the world’s oldest demarcated wine region is as visually delicious as its vinhos. With near-vertical terraces dressed in immaculate vines, the higher you head, the prettier the panoramas become. Case in point: Provesende, one of the Douro’s most time-honored villages, sitting slightly off the typical day-trip path.

It’s impossible to resist this community's welcome when you sip a glass of port in the knicknack-adorned Café o Arado Museu or glimpse inside the small gilded church. When it’s wine time, head to Quinta do Cume for a wholesome tour and tasting, or stroll through the vines on the São Cristóvão do Douro trail. Better still, stay a few nights at a quinta (wine estate) or manor house to experience the valley at its hushed best.

Local tip: If you’re short on time, visit the Douro Valley as a day trip from Porto. For Provesende, take the scenic MiraDouro train to Pinhão, then a 20-minute taxi; buses are infrequent.