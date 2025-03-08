With nearly 2000km of coastline (if you include its islands), visitors in search of a beach in Portugal are spoiled for choice. The only hard part is choosing, so we’ve stepped in to help. The following are some of the best of Portugal’s cities, towns and villages that grant easy beach access.

A sun-filled afternoon on the beaches of Nazaré. Austin Bush/Lonely Planet

1. Nazaré

Best for the classic Portuguese summer beach experience

The centerpiece of Nazaré is its 1.5km-long beach, a destination for tens of thousands during the summer. If it’s summer, at the beach’s middle point near colorful (now-grounded) fishing boats, a handful of aged vendors sun-dry various fish and seafood on racks positioned on the beach, selling them from stalls along the boardwalk. You’ll also find a virtual village of barracas, traditional wood-and-cotton sun bathing tents. Add to these ice cream stalls and souvenir shops, and you’ve got the dictionary-definition Portuguese summer beach experience.

Activities: Climb (or take the funicular) to Sítio, the top of the massive cliff that looms over Nazaré. The lighthouse here is the look-out point for those unbelievable big wave surfing videos you’ve seen online.

Where to eat: Taberna d’Adélia, an upscale-feeling restaurant located in the center of Nazaré, is the place to sample those fish you saw drying on the beach.

Where to stay: If you’re on a budget, Hotel Ribamar fronts the beach and has a charming, retro vibe.

Planning tip: Visit between October and March to witness Nazaré’s infamous waves.

The coastal fishing town of Peniche offers access to the Berlinga Islands. Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

2. Peniche

Best for island-hopping

Perched on an elevated, rocky peninsula jutting out into the Atlantic, Peniche has a historical center that’s dense and charming, the city flanked by wide, handsome beaches that draw surfers. The city is also a jumping-off point for one of mainland Portugal’s best island destinations.

Activities: Located 10km off the coast of Peniche, the Berlinga Islands have been attracting visitors since Phoenician times. Tickets for a variety of boats, fast and slow, are sold by several vendors at Peniche’s pier, and the trip takes at least 45 minutes. Visitors are relegated to Berlenga Grande, a dry and rocky island that’s home to a small beach and a variety of birds, as well as some easy, clear hiking trails.

Where to eat: Portuguese day trippers and food writers alike are fans of Tasca do Joel, in Peniche. Pick your fresh fish from the counter, and don’t miss the encharcada, a traditional dessert with an almost comical amount of cinnamon.

Where to stay: Surfers Lodge Peniche, located at Baleal, just north of Peniche, is steps from the beach and has an attached surf school.

Porto Santo's sandy beaches are ideal. Russ Heinl/Shutterstock

3. Porto Santo

Best for lounging in the sand

Porto Santo is one of the islands that makes up the Madeiran Archipelago, located in the Atlantic, 800km from mainland Portugal. The island’s 7.5km-long, golden-sand beach is the reason most people head to Madeira's little sister.

Activities: Extending from the ferry port to the island’s southernmost point, Praia do Porto Santo is nothing short of spectacular – it's regularly voted one of the top 10 stretches of sand in Europe. The large grains are tiny fragments of coral (the remains of reefs dating back 20 million years) are considered to have therapeutic properties. Gently shelving into the cooling Atlantic and backed by Porto Santo’s extinct volcanic cones, the beach has relatively little development and retains a wild feel – perfect for kicking back and relaxing.

Where to eat: Mercado Velho has taken over Vila Baleira’s – the island’s largest settlement – former market space and boasts a menu that functions as an encyclopedia of local dishes.

Where to stay: Hotel Porto Santo & Spa, southwest of Vila Baleira, is located steps from the beach, and has a funky ‘70s vibe.

Planning tip: In summer, Porto Santo attracts Portuguese families escaping the heat of the mainland. Visit outside of this time, and you’ll have the island to yourself.

Left: Beachgoers walk along the shore in Arrifana. Shutterstock Right: Head to Arrifana for eyecatching landscapes. Serhiy Stakhnyk/Shutterstock

4. Arrifana

Best for dramatic scenery

Part of southern Portugal’s Costa Vicentina, the village of Arrifana has garnered a reputation as a low-key surfing destination. But an even greater draw is its elevated location with astounding views over sheer cliffs and an isolated fishing port, as well as the opportunity to explore the area’s beaches.

Activities: Arrifana’s beach draws a trickle of surfers, and is home to a surf school, but the greater area is one of the country’s best for beach-hopping. Rent a car, head south and explore vast, beautiful, sparsely-populated beaches such as Praia da Bordeira and Praia da Cordoama. Even at the peak of high season, you’ll find plenty of room to pitch your towel.

Where to eat: O Paulo is perched at the edge of a cliff at Arrifana, and combines amazing views with grilled seafood.

Where to stay: Book in advance for the Beco da Liberdade Beach Houses, a small knot of traditional-feeling houses overlooking Arrifana’s beach.

Left: Ericeira is home to dramatic cliffs and luxurious beaches. Kerry Murray/Lonely Planet Right: Grab your surfboard for an afternoon at Praia da Ribeira d'Ilhas. Kerry Murray/Lonely Planet

5. Ericeira

Best for an active beach stay

Located just north of Lisbon, in recent years the charming beachside town of Ericeira has earned a strong reputation for active pursuits and the foreign visitors (and residents) who love them.

Activities: Ericeira’s waves draw surfers by the score but also kitesurfers, stand-up paddlers, sailing enthusiasts and even swimmers. On land, there’s opportunity for bike rides, beach volleyball games, hikes, skateboarding, visiting an adventure park or four-wheeling.

Where to eat: Locals know to head to the tiny, nearly hidden Snack-Bar Clube Naval da Ericeira for the most Portuguese of meals: grilled fish sprinkled with salt and drizzled with olive oil.

Where to stay: For a seaside legacy base, consider a stay at Hotel Vila Galé Ericeira.

Planning tip: Ericeira’s kitesurfing season is between May and October.

Avoid the crowds in Algarve by opting for the small beach town, Tavira. Joo Adlio Moreira/Getty Images

6. Tavira

Best for a quiet side of the Algarve

The Algarve, the country’s southernmost region, is the first place that comes to mind for many when considering a sandy destination in Portugal. Sadly, many of the region’s most famous beaches are overdeveloped. But Tavira, an ancient, riverside city a short distance from the ocean, offers easy access to some of the Algarve’s less-visited beaches.

Activities: Just offshore from town is Ilha de Tavira, one of the five barrier islands that form Ria Formosa Natural Park. The island can be accessed by a water taxi from Tavira or footbridge from neighboring Santa Luzia, and is home to a unique “anchor graveyard” and an 11km-long beach that’s considered one of the best in the region. The area surrounding Tavira features some of Portugal’s most famous salt pans, marshy areas where flaky sea salt is still harvested by hand.

Where to eat: The nearby fishing village of Santa Luzia is known for octopus, and several restaurants such as Casa do Polvo (House of Octopus) specialize in this ingredient.

Where to stay: Pousada Convento Tavira is located at the edge of Tavira’s historical center, in a former convent dating back to the 16th century.

Vistors lounge in the soft sand of Odeceixe. Shutterstock

7. Odeceixe

Best for a local-style beach escape

Every August, locals vacate Portugal’s largest cities, with those in the know escaping to the beachside village of Odeceixe, south of Lisbon.

Activities: The beach at Odeceixe takes the form of a peninsula with the Seixe River on one side and the Atlantic on the other. There’s a family-friendly vibe here, with opportunities for stand-up paddleboarding on the river, a surf school on the ocean, and a knot of restaurants and accommodation in between. With a car, it’s easy to explore hidden beaches north of here such as Praia da Amália, as well as excellent wineries such as Vicentino.

Where to eat: Näperõn, Odeceixe’s most upscale dining option, is recognized by Michelin.

Where to stay: Amaria, just south of Odeceixe, takes the form of a chic, whitewashed compound a short walk from the rugged shore.

Planning trip: Odeceixe is highly seasonal, and many of the village’s restaurants are closed outside of summer.

For a luxury experience, head to the beach town of Comporta. Shutterstock

8. Comporta

Best for a chic beach destination

Located just southeast of Lisbon, in recent years Comporta has emerged as the “Hamptons of Portugal.” And with its designer hotels, restaurant openings and famous clientele, justifiably so. It’s also simply an excellent beach destination, with one of Portugal’s premier sandy areas just next door.

Activities: Comporta is located at the base of the Tróia Peninsula, a stick of land with a chain of beaches on its west side. The main access road along the peninsula is located a short walk over hills and dunes to most of the beaches, lending them an appealingly isolated feeling. Comporta itself is located in a marshy area known for rice agriculture; it’s a fun place to explore by bicycle or car.

Where to eat: Just down the road, Canalha Comporta is the recently-opened branch of a lauded Lisbon restaurant helmed by one of Portugal’s most respected chefs.

Where to stay: Given the area’s chi-chi vibe, this is the place to splurge on a design hotel such as Sublime Comporta.

One of the rare, yet wonderful beaches of the Azores. Alfred Velosa/Shutterstock

9. Almagreira, Santa Maria Island

Best for a remote beach

The Azores, an archipelago of nine islands in the Atlantic, has plenty of coastline but lacks white sand beaches. Praia Formosa, on the southern shore of Santa Maria Island, is a rare exception.

Activities: Praia Formosa, located on the island’s south shore and approximately 1km long, is home to campgrounds and a hilltop viewpoint. The inviting sand and warm, clear, shallow water make the beach a family-friendly place for swimming, while offshore waves can be surfed year-round.

Where to eat: O Paquete, a simple Portuguese restaurant, offers great sunset views over Praia Formosa.

Where to stay: Villa Natura is a three-bedroom house located just west of Praia Formosa.

Planning tip: Visit Praia Formosa in August for Maré de Augusto, Portugal’s longest-running summer festival.