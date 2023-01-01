Observatório do Lago Alqueva

Offers two-hour open-air sessions taking in the marvellous star-filled skies of the Alentejo. You'll get an overview of constellations visible with the naked eye, then use telescopes to view some of the planets and moons in the solar system, and peer at distant galaxies and nebulae. Entertaining and knowledgeable guides also touch on mythology and history. Bring warm clothes, as it can get chilly at night even in summer.

The observatory is about 3km east of Monsaraz (head north towards Telheiro, then take CM 1127 towards Alqueva Lake, following signs for Centro Naútico).