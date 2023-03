The fascinating Dom Dinis walled hilltop castle was where the Bragança family lived before Paço Ducal was built. Part of it has been transformed into the Museu de Arqueologia & Museu de Caça – a must-visit.

Surrounding the castle is a cluster of village houses and peaceful overgrown gardens. There’s a 16th-century Manueline pelourinho (pillory; the prison used to be nearby), with sculpted frogs.