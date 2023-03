Within the castle walls is this brilliantly tiled 15th-century church. It is also known as Solar da Padroeira, Home of the Patron Saint – the Virgin’s image is within. It was here that in 1646 Dom João IV offered the kingdom to Nossa Senhora Da Conceição, who became then the patron saint of Portugal. From that time on, the kings of Portugal never wore the crown again, as it was now the Virgin’s. Celebrations take place on 8 December.