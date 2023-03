Badajoz' majestic 12th-century, 8-hectare Alcazaba, the largest in Spain, lords over the city above the Plaza Alta. Guarding all is the Torre de Espantaperros (Scare-Dogs Tower), symbol of Badajoz, constructed by the Moors and topped by a 16th-century Mudéjar bell tower wrapped around an older original.

Enter through the 12th-century Puerta del Capitel and wander around the sprawling restored ramparts.