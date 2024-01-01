Within the Alcazaba grounds, a restored Renaissance palace houses the Museo Arqueológico Provincial, crammed with Extremaduran artefacts from prehistoric times through to Roman, Islamic and medieval Christian periods. On the top floor you'll find a particularly impressive collection of carved pre-Roman steles depicting warriors.
Museo Arqueológico Provincial
Badajoz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.07 MILES
Badajoz' majestic 12th-century, 8-hectare Alcazaba, the largest in Spain, lords over the city above the Plaza Alta. Guarding all is the Torre de…
25.43 MILES
The dukes of Bragança built their palace in the early 16th century when the fourth duke, Dom Jaime, grew tired of his uncomfortable hilltop castle. The…
10.6 MILES
Looming high over the arid countryside, about 3km north of town, this old military fort has a commanding presence. From the castelo, the fort is just…
23.18 MILES
Looming large above little Alburquerque is the intact Castillo de Luna. The centrepiece of a frontier defence system of forts, the castle occupies the…
Museu de Arqueologia & Museu de Caça
25.13 MILES
Inside the historic castelo looming above Vila Viçosa is an intriguing collection of relics, plus some less appealing animal skins and assorted taxidermy…
Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Elvas
10.59 MILES
A must-see if the right exhibition is showing. Opened in 2007, the museum is housed in a cleverly renovated baroque-style building from the 1700s,…
25.12 MILES
The fascinating Dom Dinis walled hilltop castle was where the Bragança family lived before Paço Ducal was built. Part of it has been transformed into the…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Conceição
25.14 MILES
Within the castle walls is this brilliantly tiled 15th-century church. It is also known as Solar da Padroeira, Home of the Patron Saint – the Virgin’s…
Nearby Badajoz attractions
0.07 MILES
Badajoz' majestic 12th-century, 8-hectare Alcazaba, the largest in Spain, lords over the city above the Plaza Alta. Guarding all is the Torre de…
0.07 MILES
At the top of the old town, beneath the walls of the Alcazaba, is the unusual Plaza Alta, dating to 1681, framed on its east side by the strikingly bold,…
0.07 MILES
Guarding Badajoz' grand Alcazaba is the Torre de Espantaperros (Scare-Dogs Tower), symbol of the city, constructed by the Moors and topped by a 16th…
0.1 MILES
Adorned with palms, lavender and orange trees, these gorgeous compact gardens clinging to the southeast end of the Alcazaba are perfect for a stroll while…
0.23 MILES
This excellent fine-arts gallery displays works by Zurbarán, Morales, Goya, Picasso and Dalí, plus particularly striking pieces by Badajoz-born artists…
6. Museo Extremeño e Iberoamericano de Arte Contemporáneo
0.75 MILES
Badajoz' pride and joy, this commanding, circular modern building dedicated to Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American contemporary art showcases a wide…
10.27 MILES
Dating from the 1640s, this miniature, zigzag-walled fort lies just 1.4km south of the main praça (town square). Today it houses a military museum with…
10.33 MILES
This church was once part of a 13th-century Dominican monastery, though much of its construction dates from the 18th century. It opens only on rare…