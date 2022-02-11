Shop
Close to the Portuguese border, Badajoz has a handful of good museums and a hilltop Alcazaba. Otherwise it's a scruffy, sprawling, industrial city that's hardly Extremadura's prettiest or most interesting. Even so, persist through the dispiriting outskirts to the historic centre and you'll find it's worth a few hours if you're in the area.
Badajoz
Badajoz' majestic 12th-century, 8-hectare Alcazaba, the largest in Spain, lords over the city above the Plaza Alta. Guarding all is the Torre de…
Badajoz
Within the Alcazaba grounds, a restored Renaissance palace houses the Museo Arqueológico Provincial, crammed with Extremaduran artefacts from prehistoric…
Badajoz
Guarding Badajoz' grand Alcazaba is the Torre de Espantaperros (Scare-Dogs Tower), symbol of the city, constructed by the Moors and topped by a 16th…
Museo Extremeño e Iberoamericano de Arte Contemporáneo
Badajoz
Badajoz' pride and joy, this commanding, circular modern building dedicated to Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American contemporary art showcases a wide…
Badajoz
This excellent fine-arts gallery displays works by Zurbarán, Morales, Goya, Picasso and Dalí, plus particularly striking pieces by Badajoz-born artists…
Badajoz
At the top of the old town, beneath the walls of the Alcazaba, is the unusual Plaza Alta, dating to 1681, framed on its east side by the strikingly bold,…
Badajoz
Adorned with palms, lavender and orange trees, these gorgeous compact gardens clinging to the southeast end of the Alcazaba are perfect for a stroll while…
