Badajoz

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Roman Theatre of Merida, UNESCO world heritage in Spain

Shutterstock

Overview

Close to the Portuguese border, Badajoz has a handful of good museums and a hilltop Alcazaba. Otherwise it's a scruffy, sprawling, industrial city that's hardly Extremadura's prettiest or most interesting. Even so, persist through the dispiriting outskirts to the historic centre and you'll find it's worth a few hours if you're in the area.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Alcazaba

    Alcazaba

    Badajoz

    Badajoz' majestic 12th-century, 8-hectare Alcazaba, the largest in Spain, lords over the city above the Plaza Alta. Guarding all is the Torre de…

  • Museo Arqueológico Provincial

    Museo Arqueológico Provincial

    Badajoz

    Within the Alcazaba grounds, a restored Renaissance palace houses the Museo Arqueológico Provincial, crammed with Extremaduran artefacts from prehistoric…

  • Torre de Espantaperros

    Torre de Espantaperros

    Badajoz

    Guarding Badajoz' grand Alcazaba is the Torre de Espantaperros (Scare-Dogs Tower), symbol of the city, constructed by the Moors and topped by a 16th…

  • Museo de Bellas Artes

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    Badajoz

    This excellent fine-arts gallery displays works by Zurbarán, Morales, Goya, Picasso and Dalí, plus particularly striking pieces by Badajoz-born artists…

  • Plaza Alta

    Plaza Alta

    Badajoz

    At the top of the old town, beneath the walls of the Alcazaba, is the unusual Plaza Alta, dating to 1681, framed on its east side by the strikingly bold,…

  • Jardines de La Galera

    Jardines de La Galera

    Badajoz

    Adorned with palms, lavender and orange trees, these gorgeous compact gardens clinging to the southeast end of the Alcazaba are perfect for a stroll while…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Badajoz with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Badajoz