Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Elvas

A must-see if the right exhibition is showing. Opened in 2007, the museum is housed in a cleverly renovated baroque-style building from the 1700s, formerly the Misericórdia Hospital, and offers exhibitions of modern Portuguese artists from the collection of António Cachola.

Each six months or so a different selection of the 300 contemporary pieces (installations, paintings and photographs) is on display. Artists include the likes of Francisco Vidal, Rui Patacho and Ana Pinto. One of the rooms contains the original chapel with exquisite tiles.