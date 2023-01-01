Museu de Arqueologia & Museu de Caça

Inside the historic castelo looming above Vila Viçosa is an intriguing collection of relics, plus some less appealing animal skins and assorted taxidermy. Nevertheless, a visit to these museums is a must – if only to wander through the castle itself (think ‘secret’ tunnels, giant fireplaces and wonderful vaulted ceilings). The extraordinary (and underpromoted) archaeological collection is housed in the castle’s many rooms and spans various eras from the Palaeolithic to the Roman. It even has ancient Egyptian treasures.

Portuguese speakers should chat about the collection with the knowledgeable museum minder. The less interesting hunting museum is stuffed with guns and the dukes’ animal trophies.